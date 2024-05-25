Youth leader gives Khattar cold sweats in Karnal

CHANDIGARH : THE Karnal Lok Sabha constituency in Haryana is all set for a tight contest as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) veteran and former Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar is pitted against Congress’ young gun Divyanshu Budhiraja.

Both belong to the Punjabi community and are bachelors. While Khattar is from the Nindana village in Rohtak district, Budhiraja is from Gohana in Sonipat district.

A two-time MLA, Khattar, 70, is contesting in a parliamentary election for the first time. After Nayab Singh Saini took over as Haryana chief minister in March, the BJP announced Khattar’s Lok Sabha candidature from Karnal.

For Khattar, a lot is at stake. He not only has to win, but maintain a high victory margin. If sitting BJP MP Sanjay Bhatia created a high benchmark by bagging 70.08% votes, Bhatia’s predecessor Ashwani Kumar Chopra from the same party got 49.84% votes in 2014.