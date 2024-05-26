11-year-old girl raped by three minors in UP's Sitapur

SITAPUR: An 11-year-old girl was allegedly raped by three boys in a village in this Uttar Pradesh district on Sunday, police said.

The girl is undergoing treatment at the Sitapur District Hospital and her condition is serious, they said.

The incident took place within the Rampur Kalan police station limits, police said, adding that the girl had gone to graze her goats near a brick kiln where the boys allegedly raped her.

The girl narrated her ordeal to her family members and on the basis of a complaint from her mother, a case was lodged against the three boys under section 376DB (punishment for gang rape on woman under 12 years of age) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, police said.