21% of cancer patients, mostly men below age of 40 years, seek second opinion: Study

NEW DELHI: Nearly 21 percent of cancer patients who sought a second opinion for their treatment were below the age of 40 years and most of them were men a study has found.

The study conducted by an NGO launched by a group of oncologists found that the most common cases were head and neck cancers.

According to the Cancer Mukt Bharat Foundation, the NGO that received calls from patients on its helpline for second opinion, most were young patients, indicating a rise in cancer cases among younger people.

Most of the calls were from Hyderabad. It was followed by Meerut, Mumbai, and New Delhi.

The NGO which launched its helpline number 93-555-20202 for the patients to seek second opinion free of cost – received 1,368 calls between March 1 and May 15.

The study showed that 60 percent of the cancer patients below the age of 40 years were men.