Amit Shah bats for Anurag in HP, says PoK belongs to India

SHIMLA : Home Minister Amit Shah addressed a massive public meeting at Amb, Hamirpur, and appealed to the people to support BJP candidate and Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur.

He also declared that Pakistan Occupied Kashmir belongs to India. “From this holy land of Mata Chintpurni, I affirm that we will take PoK. Rahul Baba and his party are trying to scare us with Pakistan’s nuclear bomb. We are not afraid of any bomb,” he said.

Shah said the BJP has already won 310 seats in the five phases so far. “In the next two phases, all of you together must help us cross 400 seats and make Modi ji the Prime Minister again,” he said.

He said PM Modi provided the people of Hamirpur with a ready-made minister, Anurag Thakur, and stressed that Thakur possessed all the qualities of a good leader.

“Wherever I go across the country, people ask me to make their MP a minister. Modi ji has given you a readymade minister. I have known Anurag Thakur for years. You have a great leader in him,” said Shah. The Home Minister highlighted the significant development in Hamirpur over the last decade, attributing it to the PM’s special affection for Himachal and the Himalayas. “Anurag Thakur has also worked with great planning for the development of this area,” he said.

Two governments would be formed -- one at the Centre and the other in Himachal Pradesh -- after the election results are announced on June 4, Shah said, adding that according to his information “Rahul baba will go to Bangkok on June 6 for relaxation.”

In his speech, Union minister Anurag Thakur admired the Home Minister for being an excellent organizer and administrator. “Under his leadership, the BJP has become the largest political party in the world,” Anurag said. He said PM Modi took the bold steps to remove Article 370 from Kashmir and implement the CAA. “Naxalism has virtually ended in the country, and a grand Ram temple has come up,” he said.

“When Himachal faced a disaster, Modi ji and Amit Shah ji met all our demands, providing us with funds for rural roads, and rural houses,” Anurag said. He said the PM also granted 33% reservation to women in the legislatures of the country through the historic Nari Shakti Vandan Act.