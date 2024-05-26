Assam: Three coal miners trapped inside illegal rat-hole mine, rescue operations on

GUWAHATI: Three coal miners were trapped and feared dead after a landslide had hit an illegal rat-hole mine in Assam’s Tinsukia district bordering Arunachal Pradesh.

The incident occurred past Saturday midnight at a mining site between Bargolai and Namdang in the Patkai hills.

“We received a report that three persons are missing. We are taking necessary actions,” Tinsukia District Magistrate Swapneel Paul told The New Indian Express.

Rescue operations are underway.

According to the reports, two of the missing persons are from Meghalaya while the other is from Nepal and has been identified as Dawa Sherpa.

Altogether four miners were at the site when the mishap occurred. While three were extracting coal from a narrow tunnel by following the method of rat-hole mining, another was transporting the extracted coal. The three in the tunnel got trapped in the landslide.

A local told reports at the site that the incident had occurred right after Saturday midnight while confirming that three persons were trapped.