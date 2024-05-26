Cyclone Remal: Air, rail, road traffic hit in Bengal ahead of landfall

KOLKATA: The impending landfall of severe cyclone Remal has led to significant disruptions in air, rail, and road transportation in Kolkata and other parts of South Bengal on Sunday, with concerns expected to continue into Monday.

As a precaution, Kolkata airport authorities have suspended flight operations for 21 hours from Sunday noon.

Additionally, the Eastern and South Eastern railways cancelled several trains.

Intermittent showers and gusty winds affected South Bengal districts from Sunday morning, leading to a noticeable absence of buses, taxis, and three-wheelers on the roads in Kolkata and district towns.

Disruptions in road and rail transport are anticipated on Monday, due to the effects of the cyclone's landfall, expected by midnight on Sunday.

A total of 394 flights  both international and domestic  will not operate during the flight suspension period, an Airports Authority of India (AAI) official said.

This precautionary measure was taken after a meeting with stakeholders of the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport, the official added.