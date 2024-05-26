From 9.7% in 2019, Anantnag records highest 53% polling in over four decades

SRINAGAR : Continuing the trend of high voting in 2024 parliamentary polls, the Anantang-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat in Jammu & Kashmir, which had in 2019 polls recorded only 9.7% polling, on Saturday recorded the 53% voter turnout, which is the highest poll percentage in the seat in over three decades with people voting without any fear and threat.

Chief Electoral Officer J&K PK Pole said about 53% polling was recorded in the Anantang LS seat today. The voter turnout is significant given the fact that till a few years back, south Kashmir was considered the stronghold of militants. It is the highest voter turnout in four decades in the parliamentary seat, which was carved out after the delimitation by including Poonch and Rajouri districts of Jammu province and taking out Pulwama district from the earlier Anantnag Lok Sabha seat.

In 2019, 9.70% polling was reported from the seat, 28.80% in 2014, 27.10% in 2009, 15.04% in 2004, 14.32% in 1999, 28.15% in 1998, 50.02% in 1996, and 5.07% in 1989. The all-time high voting percentage recorded in Anantnag constituency is 70.08% in 1984. “This remarkable participation marks a new era of peace and civic engagement in these districts,” the CEO said.

Not a single polling station of the 2,338 polling stations set up in five districts reported zero per cent votes. Men and women, elderly and the young thronged the polling stations in all five districts – Shopian, Kulgam and Anantag in south Kashmir and Poonch and Rajouri in Jammu province – of the Anantnag parliamentary seat.

Serpentine queues were seen at the polling stations, where the men and women were patiently waiting for their turns to vote. “Our vote is vote for change. We have realised that the vote can bring change and through this hope, we are not only reposing faith in Indian democracy but are also hopeful that our vote will ensure better lives for the residents of J&K,” said a youth Javed Ahmed, who voted for the first time at a polling booth in Srigufwara in Anantnag district.

Many polling areas in south Kashmir, which were strongholds of separatists, witnessed a good voter turnout for the first time.