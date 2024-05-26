Indian Hajj pilgrims amongst first to use high speed train to Makkah

NEW DELHI: In a special initiative, Indian Hajj pilgrims have been facilitated to commute from Jeddah airport to Makkah in a high speed train- for the same fare that they used to pay for buses commuting on the same sector.

"The Consulate General of India in Jeddah in association with Saudi Arabian authorities facilitated Hajj pilgrims to ride High Speed Harmain Train from Jeddah airport to Makkah. Nearly 32000 pilgrims are expected to take this service which has reduced the travel time to half,’’ Dr Suhel Ajaz Khan,

India’s Ambassador to Kingdom of Saudi Arabia told this newspaper. Dr Khan accompanied the pilgrims on their maiden train journey along with Vice President of Saudi Arabian Railways Eng Al Harbi.

The fare for the train from Jeddah airport to Makkah is 125 Saudi Arabian Riyal (which is around Rs 2800) which is the same as the earlier bus fare. The high speed train runs at a speed of 300 km per hour.