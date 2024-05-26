Lok Sabha polls: ECI releases absolute poll numbers for five phases

NEW DELHI: Terming it a "pattern of false narratives and mischievous design to vitiate the electoral process," the Election Commission, while releasing the absolute number of votes cast in the first five phases, on Saturday said that voter turnout data has always been promptly available through its app from 9.30 am on the poll days.

In an official statement, the poll panel said that it feels ‘duly strengthened’ by the Supreme Court verdict refusing to consider a plea to direct the Commission to publish final data on voter turnout in all polling stations on its website.

“This new format will include the absolute number of voters in each parliamentary constituency,” it said, adding that it is the commission’s assurance that any alteration in the number of votes polled “is impossible”.