LS Polls: Uttar Pradesh’s 54% voting lower than previous five phases

LUCKNOW : The sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections recorded a moderate 54.02 per cent voter turnout across 14 seats of Purvanchal in Uttar Pradesh till 6 pm on Saturday, poll officials said. In 2019, the turnout was 54.49 per cent in the same phase.

According to Election Commission data, at least five constituencies surpassed 2019 figure. The sixth phase turnout in UP, however, remained lower than the five phases of the present polls. The phase I logged 61.11 per cent turnout, phase II 55.19 per cent, phase-III 57.55 per cent, phase IV 58.22 per cent and phase V 58.02 per cent.

While Ambedkarnagar recorded 61.54 per cent turnout, the highest turnout among 14 seats, against 60.96 per cent in 2019, Phulpur recorded the lowest turnout at 48.97 per cent.

According to UP chief electoral officer Navdeep Rinwa, the highest margin in voter turnout (0.72 per cent) was registered in Shravasti which was 52.04 per cent compared to 52.76 per cent in 2019. The other constituencies which recorded higher voter turnout than 2019 included Bhadohi 54.07 per cent (53.4 per cent in 2019), Phulpur 48.97 per cent (48.46 per cent in 2019) and Allahabad 51.75 per cent (51.67 per cent in 2019), said the CEO.

Pratapgarh recorded 51.60 per cent turnout, which was 53.26 per cent in 2019. The reserved constituency Machhlishahar also recorded a 1.41 per cent drop in turnout — 54.43 per cent 55.84 per cent in 2019. Sant Kabir Nagar registered 1.40 per cent lesser turnout at 52.64 per cent against 54.04 per cent in 2019.

Azamgarh, too, witnessed 1.24 per cent drop with 56.09 per cent against 57.33 per cent in 2019. Sultanpur registered 55.61 per cent voter turnout against 56.28 per cent in 2019. In reserved seats of Lalganj and Domariyaganj, turnout dropped by 0.31 per cent— Lalganj recorded 54.39 per cent polling and Domariyaganj 51.94 per cent. Basti registered 56.68 per cent polling against 56.84 per cent in 2019. Total 60.26 per cent women voter participation was recorded against 60.71 per cent in 2019.

CEO Rinwa said Gainsari assembly seat, where by-poll was held, recorded 51.10 per cent turnout while the repolling for Farrukhabad Lok Sabha seat at booth number 343 recorded 73.99 per cent turnout. Uttar Pradesh sends the highest number of 80 MPs to the Lok Sabha. So far, voting has been held on 53 seats in the first five phases.