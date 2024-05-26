'May Narendra Modi become the CM again': Nitish Kumar's slip of tongue on stage

PATNA: JD (U) president Nitish Kumar on Sunday wished another term as "chief minister" for Narendra Modi, who had ruled Gujarat prior to becoming the prime minister.

The Bihar chief minister, who has of late been making news for goof-ups, made the faux pas at an election rally on the outskirts of Patna.

"It is my wish that Narendra Modi becomes a chief minister again (phir se mukhya mantri banein)," said Kumar, causing those sharing the dais, including local BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, to squirm in their chairs.

Kumar's confidant Sanjay Kumar Jha, a Rajya Sabha MP and JD (U) national general secretary, was seen getting up and pointing out to his boss that the word was 'pradhan mantri' or prime minister.