Modi doing disco dance, Bhangra, Bharatnatyam: Owaisi in response to 'mujra' jibe

PALIGANJ: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday came out with a stinging response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'mujra' remark, using the metaphors of other dance forms like 'disco', 'Bhangra' and 'Bharatnatyam'.

The Hyderabad MP was addressing an election rally in Patliputra Lok Sabha constituency of Bihar, where his party has fielded a candidate, and recalled Modi's speech in the same locality the day before, when the PM had charged opposition parties with performing 'mujra' for Muslims engaging in "vote jihad".

"Is this the type of language the prime minister should use? Does Modi think we do not have the faculty of speech? (humaare munh mein zabaan nahin hai kya)," said the fiery orator before launching an all-out attack.

"About 2,000 square kilometres of Indian territory has been captured by the Chinese. Modi has done nothing about that. I would like to ask whether he was doing disco dance on the issue," Owaisi said.