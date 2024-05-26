Opposition doing ‘mujra’ for votes, claims Modi in Bihar poll rally

PATNA/LUCKNOW: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched a blistering attack on the opposition INDIA bloc saying that it was free to do ‘mujra’ (dance) if it wished to, but he would not let them snatch the reservations given to the SCs, STs, OBCs and EBCs.

Addressing election rallies in Patliputra, Karakat and Buxar Lok Sabha constituencies on the sixth phase of elections in Bihar, the PM said he was giving a guarantee to the people of Bihar that he would not let them (INDIA bloc) snatch away their rights till he was alive.

In Karakat, Modi said the countdown had begun for incarceration of those who had taken land in lieu of giving jobs in the railway, making a veiled attack on RJD chief Lalu Prasad and his son and former Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav.

“With (his) helicopter sorties coming to an end, the way to jail will open for him,” Modi remarked, sharpening his campaign pitch.

The PM accused the Congress of changing the law linked to minority institutions to please their vote bank as thousands of institutions were declared minority institutions in the process. After these institutions were declared minority institutions, SCs, STs, and OBCs could not get reservation facility during admissions.

“In West Bengal, 77 Muslim castes were given benefits of OBC reservation in government jobs. Rights of OBCs, EBCs were snatched for those doing ‘vote jihad’,” Modi said, adding that INDIA bloc leaders were being known as communal, casteist and dynasts.

“They first think of their family,” he said.

Referring to Lalu Prasad, Modi said, “This is the era of LED bulbs, but he is moving around with a lantern. This lantern has spread darkness all over Bihar.”

INDIA bloc reacts sharply to PM’s remarks

Leaders of the INDIA bloc on Saturday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his ‘mujra’ remarks. Mujra is a traditional form of dance associated with courtesans.

Reacting sharply to the comments, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that the Prime Minister must maintain the decorum of his post.

Hitting out at the PM, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav too said that the Prime Minister is stooping low with the passing of each phase of elections.

“Even his supporters do not like his language anymore,” Tejashwi said.

RJD leader, Manoj Jha, commented that he is worried about the Prime Minister now. “He is becoming a victim of delusion of grandeur. ‘Machli’, mutton, mangalsutra, and ‘mujra’... is this the language of a PM?” Jha asked.