Phase VI Lok Sabha polls: How 58 seats across eight states voted

TOTAL VOTERS - 11.13 CR

5.84 CR - MEN VOTERS

5.29 CR - WOMEN VOTERS

5,120 - THIRD GENDER

1.14 LAKH POLLING STATIONS

Electors decided the fate of 889 candidates in the fray in the this phase

Polling for 28 States/UTs and 486 parliamentary constituencies have been completed in a smooth and peaceful manner in the previous five phases

A total of 2,222 flying squads, 2295 static surveillance teams, 819 video surveillance teams and 569 video viewing teams are keeping constant surveillance to deal with any form of inducement of voters strictly and swiftly

STRICT SURVEILLANCE HAS ALSO BEEN KEPT AT SEA AND AIR ROUTES

20 SPECIAL TRAINS DEPLOYED TO FERRY SECURITY PERSONNEL

A total of 184 observers (66 general observers, 35 police observers, 83 expenditure observers) have already reached their constituencies days before the polls. They serve as the eyes and ears of the EC to exercise utmost vigilance. Additionally, special observers have been deployed in certain states

TOP FIVE CONSTITUENCIES WITH HIGH PERCENTAGE OF VOTES

BISHNUPUR (West Bengal) -81.47%

JHARGRAM (West Bengal) -80.16%

TAMLUK (West Bengal) -79.79%

GHATAL (West Bengal) - 79.61%

MEDINIPUR (West Bengal) -77.60%

BOTTOM FIVE CONSTITUENCIES WITH LOW PERCENTAGE OF VOTES

GOPALGANJ (Bihar) -48.71%

PHULPUR (Uttar Pradesh) -48.94%

MAHARAJGANJ (Bihar) -49.15%

ALLAHABAD (Uttar Pradesh) -51.75%

PRATAPGARH (Uttar Pradesh) -51.60%

OVERALL TURNOUT -59.12%

Bihar (8 seats): 52.80%

Haryana (10 seats): 58.06%

Jammu & Kashmir (1 seat): 51.41%

Jharkhand (4 seats): 62.13%

NCT of Delhi (7 seats): 54.32%

Odisha (6 seats): 59.72%

Uttar Pradesh (14 seats): 54.02%

West Bengal (8 seats): 78.19%

Voters’ turnout at 58 parliamentary constituencies in 8 states and Union Territories in the sixth phase till 8 PM

Delhi

Voting percentage across seven parliamentary constituencies in Delhi stood at 54.3%—over 6% lower than the previous 2019 election when the Capital recorded a 60.6% turnout. While the North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency recorded the highest turnout, with 58.30% voting, the New Delhi seat recorded the lowest, with 51.54%.

To enhance the voting experience, polling stations featured model encouragement facilities, including pink sofas, spacious waiting areas with water fans, pitcher water, colourful rangoli, beautiful hanging decorations, selfie booths, carpets and wheelchairs to help the disabled. Designed pink and model booths were a hit among the voters, who not only cast their votes with ease but also enjoyed clicking selfies on polling day.