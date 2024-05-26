PM Modi waived loans of 22 people but couldn't give Rs 9,000 cr for Himachal monsoon disaster: Rahul

SHIMLA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi waived loans worth Rs 16 lakh-crore of 22 people in the last 10 years but could not give Rs 9,000 crore to deal with the disaster caused by monsoon rains in Himachal Pradesh last year, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Sunday.

Rather than helping the hilly state, Modi made an attempt to "steal" the state's elected government, Gandhi said.

His statement came days after PM Modi alleged wrongful distribution of Central flood aids by the Congress government in the state and promised action.

Addressing an election rally at Nahan in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur district in support of Congress candidate from Shimla (SC) Parliamentary constituency Vinod Sultanpuri, he said Modi handed over all storage facilities to one person to control the prices of apple.