Rajkot game zone fire: Family loses five members, newly-married couple among victims

RAJKOT: A fun weekend outing turned tragic for the Jadeja family, who lost five of its members in the massive fire at the TRP game zone in Gujarat's Rajkot city.

The Jadejas were at the game zone at Nana Mava on Saturday evening when the place was engulfed in flames, and 27 persons lost their lives.

Virendrasinh Jadeja (42) went missing after he rushed to the upper floor of the game zone to rescue his son and three other relatives after the blaze broke out, his daughter Devikaba Jadeja said.

Authorities count the deceased as "missing" while families await confirmation of their DNA samples sent to Gandhinagar Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for examination.

Rajkot Collector Prabhav Joshi said the death toll in the tragedy stood at 27, and DNA samples of all the victims were sent to Gandhinagar FSL in the wee hours of Sunday by air ambulance.

"To be doubly sure and ensure there is no issue of bodies getting exchanged, we decided to send samples of all the bodies," he said.

Of the five members of the Jadeja family who are missing and presumed dead, three are children in the age group of 10-15 years, said a distraught Devikaba.