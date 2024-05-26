‘Remal’ turns into severe cyclonic storm, Bengal coastal region on alert

NEW DELHI: The deep depression over the central Bay of Bengal (BoB) has intensified into a severe cyclonic storm, named ‘Remal,’ on Saturday evening. The storm, named by Oman, is now moving towards the north-northeast. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an ‘Orange’ warning for the West Bengal coastal region.

The deep depression over the east-central BoB has moved nearly northward at a speed of 12 kmph, intensifying into a cyclonic storm, “Remal.” This evening, it was centred over the north and adjoining east-central BoB, about 360 km south-southeast of Khepupara (Bangladesh), 350 km south-southeast of Sagar Islands (West Bengal), and 390 km south-southeast of Canning (West Bengal).

According to the IMD, it is very likely to continue moving northward and intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by the morning of May 26. It will head towards Bangladesh, moving close to the Sundarbans delta and the adjoining West Bengal coast’s Sagar Island.

Scientists say the storm will strengthen further, reaching the Bangladesh coast near Khepupara by midnight on May 26 as a severe cyclonic storm with wind speeds of 110-120 kmph, gusting to 135 kmph. The cyclone is not likely to impact the coastline of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha with adverse weather conditions. However, it will bring heavy rainfall and strong winds to the Delta area and the coastline of Gangetic West Bengal. Northeastern states will likely receive very heavy rainfall in most places. Additionally, a storm surge of about 1 meter above astronomical tide in coastal West Bengal and 3-4m above astronomical tide in Bangladesh is likely to inundate low-lying areas around the time of landfall.

Even after landfall, the weather will likely remain inclement for the next 48 hours. The IMD has issued advisories for preparedness to meet any eventualities, warning of major damage to thatched houses, uprooting of trees, traffic disruption due to waterlogging, and advising fishermen not to venture into the sea.