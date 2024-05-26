Teen accused’s granddad held, sent to police custody in Pune Porsche crash

“After the accident, the driver gave a statement at the police station that he was at the wheel... But it was revealed that the teen was driving the car,’ police commissioner Amitesh Kumar told the media.

After the driver left the police station, the teenager’s father, realtor Vishal Agarwal and his grandfather whisked him in a car to his house and confined him there, the senior police officer said.

“He was pressured to give a statement,” Kumar said. The Agarwal family offered to pay the driver “any amount he quoted,” the commissioner said.

Vishal Agarwal and his father were booked under IPC sections 365 (kidnapping) and 368 (wrongfully keeping in confinement).