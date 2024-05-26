Two dead in Rajasthan due to heat-related issues, Phalodi records 49.8 degrees Celsius

KOTA: Two persons were reported to be victims of the intense heatwave in Rajasthan as the state continued to witness sweltering heat on Sunday, with Phalodi recording nearly 50 degrees Celsius again.

Heatwave conditions prevailed across the state as day temperatures across the state remained above 43 degree Celsius, the weather office said.

Severe heatwave conditions were seen in many areas of Jodhpur, Bikaner, Kota, Jaipur, Ajmer and Udaipur divisions during the day, it said.

The state health department confirmed the death of a 40-year-old man due to a heat stroke on Sunday.

Moti Singh, a labourer in a marble factory in Roopangarh, fell sick while working on Saturday and was hospitalised.

He was taken from CMC Roopangarh to Ajmer's Kishangarh Hospital where he was declared dead, the health department said in a report issued on Sunday.

In Bundi city, one Ashish Boyat, 26, a resident of Guru Nanak Colony, was found dead in his house.

His family members have alleged that it was due to the heatwave but police are yet to confirm the cause of his death and are awaiting the autopsy report, Bundi city SHO Tejpal said said.