Bengal braces for heavy rains as Cyclone Remal makes landfall

KOLKATA: Cyclone Remal intensified into a ‘severe cyclonic storm’ and made landfall between West Bengal and Bangladesh coasts on Sunday night with wind speeds ranging from 110-120 km per hour and gusts reaching up to 135 kmph, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The IMD said the weather system will bring heavy to very heavy rainfall over South and North 24 Parganas, Purba Medinipur, Kolkata Howrah and Hooghly districts of West Bengal while heavy rain is likely in the state’s Paschim Medinipur, Purba Bardhaman and Nadia districts on May 26 and 27.

Extremely heavy rains are also likely to lash parts of northeast India on May 27 and 28. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea till May 28.

Around 1.10 lakh people have been evacuated from coastal regions, including Sagar Island, Sunderbans, and Kakdwip, as a precautionary measure.