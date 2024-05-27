BJP's ‘Abki baar 400 paar’ slogan backfiring, NCP Minister warns of electoral risks

MUMBAI: BJP's ‘Abki baar 400 paar’ slogan has had an adversely impact on the Mahayuti's chances in Maharashtra, NDA ally and NCP minister Chhagan Bhujpal said on Monday.

Chhagan Bhujbal had earlier claimed that there was wave of sympathy towards Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar.

“People, particularly the lower castes and Dalits were made apprehensive by this slogan. The Opposition succeeded in percolating the message to the masses that BJP wants the 400 Lok Sabha seats to change the Constitution. And that resulted in a drift away from the ruling party alliance. Therefore, I kindly request the alliance partner (BJP) to be careful before hurling any major slogan (next time),” Bhujbal said.

He said that due to this perception that the Constitution may be changed, PM Narendra Modi had to spend a major part of his interviews and speeches to clear the air.