BJP's ‘Abki baar 400 paar’ slogan backfiring, NCP Minister warns of electoral risks

MUMBAI: BJP's ‘Abki baar 400 paar’ slogan has had an adversely impact on the Mahayuti's chances in Maharashtra, NDA ally and NCP minister Chhagan Bhujpal said on Monday.
Chhagan Bhujbal had earlier claimed that there was wave of sympathy towards Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar.
“People, particularly the lower castes and Dalits were made apprehensive by this slogan. The Opposition succeeded in percolating the message to the masses that BJP wants the 400 Lok Sabha seats to change the Constitution. And that resulted in a drift away from the ruling party alliance. Therefore, I kindly request the alliance partner (BJP) to be careful before hurling any major slogan (next time),” Bhujbal said.
He said that due to this perception that the Constitution may be changed, PM Narendra Modi had to spend a major part of his interviews and speeches to clear the air.
“When the Abki baar 400 par slogan was about to go backstage, another decision of the Maharashtra government preaching Manusmruti in schools arrived to inflict further damage. Why do we need to rake up such controversial issues when all they do is shoo away many voters?" Bhujbal asked.
He said that the education department should introduce the teachings of Saint Tukaram and other social reformers to help students learn valuable lessons instead.
Bhujbal also warned his party leader that while in the Lok Sabha election they ended up with a smaller share, at least in the upcoming state assembly elections they must ensure at least a 70 to 80 seats share as promised by the BJP.