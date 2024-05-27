Chhattisgarh gets a rare sighting of GPS-tagged long-distance migratory bird ‘whimbrel’

RAIPUR: First the time, a long-distance migratory bird, the Eurasian or common whimbrel, tagged with a Global Positioning System (GPS) transmitter was captured on camera in the state of Chhattisgarh. The bird, after a three-day stay in the state, has now travelled to Odisha.

Ornithologists and state forest officials observed that the migratory bird was flying mammoth distances and stopped over in Chhattisgarh, owing to the presence of wetlands in the Berla area of Bemetara district, about 70 km from Raipur.

The whimbrel was photographed by bird watchers Himanshu Gupta, Jageshwar Verma and Avinash Bhoi in Berla.

Many organisations and countries use geo-tagging and colour tags to study bird migration patterns and behaviour, the ornithologists who closely keep track of the winged visitors told this newspaper.

Ornithologists were jubilant to watch the migratory bird, whose scientific name is Numenius phaeopus, and is also known as the white-rumped whimbrel in North America.