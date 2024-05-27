DJ shot dead at bar in Ranchi, accused held from Gaya

RANCHI: A disc jockey (DJ) operator was shot dead at a bar here, police said on Monday.

The firing incident took place on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

A CCTV footage of the incident went viral on social media platforms, in which it is seen that a man, only in shorts with face covered and a rifle in hand, enters the bar and shoots in the chest of DJ operator from a point blank range.

The accused fled after the incident, police said. The deceased was identified as Sandip Pramanik, a resident of West Bengal.

Ranchi Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Chandan Kumar Sinha told PTI, "The accused has been nabbed from Gaya. He will be brought to Ranchi and a detailed interrogation will be conducted to ascertain the exact cause of the firing."