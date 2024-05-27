Hemant Soren approaches Jharkhand HC seeking regular bail

RANCHI: Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has filed a fresh application in the Jharkhand High Court seeking regular bail for him in a money laundering case linked to a land scam. He has also requested the court for an immediate hearing in the matter.

Soren is currently under judicial custody after being arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on January 31 in the money laundering case.

Earlier on May 22, Soren had withdrawn a petition challenging his arrest by ED from the Supreme Court, after being pulled up for “suppressing facts” regarding the filing of a regular bail plea in the trial court.