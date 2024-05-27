IRS officer arrested after woman he met on dating app was found dead in his Noida flat

An Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer has been detained after the woman he has been dating was found dead in his apartment room on Sunday.

The IRS officer Saurabh Meena is currently posted in Delhi.

The victim has been identified as Shilpa Gautam (37). She was working as a human resources officer at Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL).

Saurabh met Shilpa on a dating app. He promised to marry her. He however failed to keep his word. This led to a quarrel between the two.

Against this backdrop, Shilpa was found dead, hanging by a noose, inside a room of his posh Lotus Boulevard apartment complex in Noida's Sector 100.

Based on a complaint lodged by Shilpa's father OP Gautam, police have arrested Saurabh Meena. In his complaint, Gautam claimed that his daughter was harassed and physically assaulted by Meena.

Meena reportedly told the police that Shilpa locked the door of a room and hung herself from a ceiling fan.

Further investigations are on.