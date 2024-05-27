Jaishankar interacts with Tamils in Varanasi

VARANASI: As the Lok Sabha polls approach its seventh and final phase, top ministers of the Narendra Modi government are now bound to Varanasi – the PM’s parliamentary constituency.

External Affairs minister S Jaishankar attended a series of programs in Varanasi on Sunday, starting with an interactive talk on ‘Empowerment with Education: Teaching for a Better Tomorrow’ at a prominent school in the city and later meeting the Tamil Diaspora of Varanasi.

Addressing the crowded hall, Jaishankar said, “The reality is that the world is going through a very tough phase. There is war in Ukraine, fighting i Gaza, problems on the South China Sea and even on our own border with China, besides terrorism in different parts of the world. Countries are facing big financial problems, trade and debt related problems, the effect of COVID is still there.”

“In the immediate future of 3-5 years, I see a lot of disturbances, we need a very strong government under an equally strong and visionary leader. Fortunately, we’ve a very strong leader already leading us. I like many things about Modiji (PM Modi), but what I like most is the amount of time he spends with students to reduce their exam related stress,” Jaishankar said while responding to queries of the wide section of the audience.