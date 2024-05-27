J&K’s record voting of over 58% signals people’s trust in system

SRINAGAR: In the first major electoral exercise after Article 370 abrogation and bifurcation of erstwhile J&K state into two Union Territories, Jammu and Kashmir has recorded the combined poll percentage of 58.11% for the five parliamentary seats in the Union Territory, which is the record highest voter turnout in last 35 years.

“The voter turnout in the polls this year shows the confidence of people in the system. They have come out from the shadows of poll boycott and reposed trust in democratic setup. They have voted fearlessly,” said a political analyst.

The voting turnout in Udhampur, where Union MoS PMO Dr Jitendra Singh is pitted against Congress’s Lal Singh in direct fight, was 68.27%; the poll percentage in Jammu seat where from sitting BJP MP Jugal Kishore is seeking third term was 72.2%, in Srinagar LS seat where from NC’s Aga Ruhullah is pitted against PDP’s Waheed Para was 39.09%, the poll percentage in Baramulla LS seat, where NC’s Omar Abdullah, jailed ex MLA Er Rashid and Peoples Conference chairman Sajad Lone are involved in triangular contest, was 59.10% while the high stake Anantnag-Rajouri LS seat where from PDP’s Mehbooba Mufti, NC’s Mian Altaf and Apni Party’s Zafar Manhas are involved in triangular contest, recorded 53% voting.