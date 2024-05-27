Manoj Sinha returns to Ghazipur to boost last-mile support to BJP candidates

VARANASI: In February 2022. Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha embarked on a temple run in his native Ghazipur district of eastern Uttar Pradesh, amid the assembly polls in the BJP-ruled state.

The opposition parties had then alleged that Sinha’s visit to his native place was actually a “pseudo campaign” for the BJP candidates on various seats of Ghazipur district. The saffron party, however, lost all the seven assembly seats of the district in the 2022 elections. Those seats included Ghazipur Sadar, Mohammadabad and Zamania, where the BJP candidates were considered close to Sinha.

More than two years after that 2022 temple run visit which coincided with the state elections, Sinha is again on a similar visit to his native place.