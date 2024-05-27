Modi govt 'playing with' national security, youth's future by bringing in Agnipath scheme: Congress

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Monday accused the Modi government of "playing with" national security and the future of the youth by bringing in the Agnipath scheme, and asserted that the military recruitment programme would be scrapped when an INDIA bloc government is formed at the Centre.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the Agnipath scheme is an insult to the patriotism of the country's armed forces and the youth.

"Today in Bihar, during a public meeting, when discussion took place with Agniveer Vikas Kumar, the pain of that brave youth flowed out of his eyes. Narendra Modi's Agniveer scheme is an insult to the patriotism of the country's army and youth," he said in a post on X.

"We will not allow two types of martyrs to be created - As soon as an INDIA bloc government is formed, we will first end the Agniveer yojana," Gandhi said.