PM: Attempt to tinker with quota for SC/STs

LUCKNOW/VARANASI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the INDIA bloc parties are conniving to snatch the reservation of SCs, STs and OBCs guaranteed by the Constitution of India, by altering the provisions and making it religion-based to appease their vote bank.

He addressed three back-to-back rallies in Mau, Mirzapur and Deoria to seek support for NDA candidates of Ghosi, Ballia, Salempur, Robertsganj, and Bansgaon, including Anupriya Patel of Apna Dal (S) from Mirzapur. The seats will go to polls in the last phase.

The PM said that first-time voters might not be recalling the Samajwadi Party’s 2012 UP assembly poll manifesto, which stated that as Dr BR Ambedkar gave reservation to SCs and STs, similar reservation will be given to Muslims.

“This is against the spirit of the Constitution, but INDIA bloc does not care,” Modi said in Mau. “SP had said that it would even change the Constitution for this. SP had announced that 15 per cent reservation will be given to Muslims in police and PAC also. These people are bent on snatching the rights of SCs, STs and OBCs to please their vote bank,” Modi said in Mirzapur.