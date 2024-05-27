Power games | Nitish may bring son Nishant into politics

Son-Rise in Bihar

Nitish may bring son Nishant into politics

Bihar chief minister and Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar is likely to give a political assignment to his son Nishant Kumar. There are reports about Nitish’s health deteriorating. This has fuelled speculations about the future of the JD(U). A section in Bihar feels that the JD(U) would soon disintegrate and disappear, with its remnants merging into other parties. But Nitish seems to have worked out plans to keep the party intact and in power. Sources say he has already put in place a reorganisation plan for the party.

As per this plan, Nitish would hand over the reins of the party to his trusted lieutenant Shrawan Kumar, who is currently the rural development minister in Bihar. Shrawan is one the closest aides of Nitish. He is involved in key political decisions and he was stationed in Uttar Pradesh when Nitish was part of INDIA bloc and was reportedly preparing to contest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency.