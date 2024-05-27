SC to hear BJP plea on poll advertisements today

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday the BJP’s petition challenging a Calcutta High Court order, which directed it not to publish derogatory advertisements targeting the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal. The High Court order had said that such advertisements are in violation of the model code of conduct during the Lok Sabha elections.

A two-judge vacation bench, comprising Justices JK Maheshwari and KV Viswanathan, is scheduled to hear the BJP’s plea on Monday.

The BJP had moved the Supreme Court on Friday. Senior advocate Saurabh Mishra, mentioning the matter before another vacation bench on Friday, had sought an urgent hearing.

The Calcutta High Court had, on May 20, restrained the BJP from publishing advertisements targeting the TMC. It also pulled up the Election Commission for “grossly failing” to address TMC’s complaints.