Swati Maliwal assault case: Court rejects Bibhav Kumar's bail plea

NEW DELHI: A court here on Monday dismissed the bail plea of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's close aide Bibhav Kumar who is accused of assaulting AAP MP Swati Maliwal at the CM's residence.

Metropolitan Magistrate Gaurav Goyal rejected the bail plea of Kumar, a personal assistant of the CM, after hearing arguments from both sides in the court. A detailed order on the matter is awaited.

During the proceedings, Rajya Sabh MP Maliwal told the court that there was a threat to her life and "grave danger" to her family if Kumar was released.

She claimed that a "one-sided video" about the incident "was made by a YouTuber", following which she started receiving the threats.