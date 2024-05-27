Three rat-hole coal miners trapped after landslide in Assam, rescue ops on

GUWAHATI: Three coal miners were trapped and are feared dead after a landslide hit an illegal rat-hole mine in Assam’s Tinsukia district bordering Arunachal Pradesh.

The incident occurred past Saturday midnight at a mining site between Bargolai and Namdang in the Patkai hills.

“We received a report that three persons are missing. We are taking necessary action,” Tinsukia district magistrate Swapneel Paul told this newspaper.

The authorities pressed into service some agencies, including the police, to carry out a rescue operations. The operations were underway when reports last came in.

According to the reports, two of the missing persons are from Meghalaya, while one is identified as Dawa Sherpa from Nepal.