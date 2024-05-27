Uttarakhand's Rajaji Tiger Reserve is not only home to tigers but also to unique, rare birds

DEHRADUN: The wildlife areas of Uttarakhand are a safe and strong corridor to protect not only tigers, leopards and elephants but rare birds of various species. Ranked third in the country in terms of tiger population, Rajaji Tiger Reserve in Uttarakhand is also a safe haven to a significant population of Asian elephants, leopards, king cobras, endangered woodpeckers, deer, sambar, chital, wild boar, baboon and blue bull (Nilgai).

Rare species of wildlife are found here and it is also home to a unique world of birds, where around 315 species of birds are found.

Speaking to TNIE, Saket Badola, the director of the Rajaji Tiger Reserve, said, "The reserve is home to various vulture species such as the Egyptian, Himalayan Griffon and Red-headed (Red-necked) vultures, which both nest and breed within its boundaries. These vultures carefully select specific locations within the park to build their nests." It has made a significant contribution to the conservation of vulture species facing extinction.

"In the forests of India, Nepal, Bhutan, Southeast Asia, and Sumatra, the distinctive species of the hornbill bird can be found, making Rajaji Tiger Reserve a favoured destination. In India, nine species of hornbills are present, among which the Grey hornbill, Pied hornbill, and the critically endangered Great hornbill are found here," Badola added.

"The establishment of the Rajaji National Park in 1983 had a dual purpose: to conserve tigers and safeguard the ecosystem as a whole," he explained.

Spanning an area of 830 square kilometres at the convergence of Dehradun, Haridwar, and Pauri districts, the park was created by amalgamating the Rajaji Sanctuary and National Park (established in 1948), Motichur Sanctuary (established in 1964), and Chilla Sanctuary (established in 1977).