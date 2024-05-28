22-year-old student beaten to death by masked men at Patna college

A 22-year-old student was beaten to death by masked men on the campus of a college in Patna.

The deceased have been identified as Harsh Raj, a third-year student of Vocational English at BN College.

He was at Sultanganj Law College on Monday to take an exam when masked men armed with sticks attacked him. The assailants left him seriously injured. Police rushed him to a hospital but to no avail.

Police have formed a special team and nabbed the key accused.

A report quoting police said that the attack was triggered by an altercation at a dandiya event during Dussehra last year.

The Opposition has slammed the Nitish Kumar-led BJP-JDU government over the incident.