Comedian Nalin Yadav, who was arrested with Munawar Faruqui, accuses BJP 'affiliates' of harassment

INDORE: Comedian Nalin Yadav from Madhya Pradesh has accused "some known affiliates of the ruling party" of harassing him and his younger brother for the past three years.

However, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday denied the charge and termed it as a tactic of the 28-year-old comedian to gain cheap popularity.

Yadav's allegations have come after a notice issued against him by the administration in connection with a case lodged two months back over a dispute with a person at Pithampur, located 40 km from here in the district.

The notice has been issued against Yadav by an executive magistrate under Code Of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) section 107 (requiring to show cause why he should not be ordered to execute a bond with a surety) for maintaining peace.

Yadav, a resident of Pithampur, was among four persons arrested along with comedian Munawar Faruqui on January 1, 2021 following a complaint that objectionable remarks were made by the latter about Hindu deities during a comedy show at a cafe in Indore.

The Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court ordered the release of Yadav from jail on interim bail on February 26, 2021.

In a post on Instagram late Sunday night, Yadav claimed, "In my hometown, I have a new identity as an anti-nationalist. There are a few people who are relatives and known affiliates of the ruling party, who have been harassing my brother and me for three years now."