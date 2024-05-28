Cyclone Remal: At least 14 killed in Northeast, many injured

GUWAHATI: Cyclone Remal wreaked havoc in parts of the Northeast on Tuesday, killing at least 14 people and injuring several others.

The rains, which were accompanied by gusty winds, uprooted trees and triggered landslides at many places.

In Mizoram, 12 people were killed and some others reported missing after a stone quarry collapsed. The incident occurred at around 6 am in an area between Melthum and Hlimen on the outskirts of the state capital Aizawl.

According to officials, seven of the victims were locals. Multiple agencies were engaged in rescuing those still trapped.

In another incident, the house of a three-member family in Aizawl was flattened by a landslide. The individuals were reported missing. Search and rescue operations were on.

Chief Minister Lalduhoma announced ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each for the next of kin of those who died.

The state government ordered the closure of all government offices on Tuesday with the exception of offices rendering essential services.

In Assam, two persons were killed while 17 others were injured. The deaths occurred in Kamrup and Morigaon districts.

According to Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), the branch of a tree fell on a school bus in Dhekiajuli of Sonitpur district, injuring 12 students. The injured were rescued and sent for medical care.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who was away in Odisha, mourned the deaths. He directed the chief secretary to ensure all necessary assistance to the affected families and timely treatment for the injured.

The ASDMA said a storm occurred in 14 districts such as Bongaigaon, Chirang, Darrang, Dhubri, Hojai, Kamrup, Kamrup Metro, Karbi Anglong, Kokrajhar, Morigaon, Nagaon, Sonitpur, South-Salmara and West Karbi Anglong.

Earlier, the Indian Meteorological Department had warned of extremely heavy rainfall in parts of the Northeast on May 27 and 28. It issued a red alert for eight districts in Assam and three districts in Tripura.