Delhi court rejects Umar Khalid's bail application in riots case

A Delhi court on Tuesday rejected the bail plea filed by Umar Khalid in larger conspiracy of Delhi riots case.

The Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai of the Karkardooma Courts dismissed Khalid's plea, Bar and Bench reported.

The former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) scholar is accused in UAPA case related to 2020 Delhi riots. He sought a regular bail in the matter. It was his second bail application.

Khalid approached the trial court after the withdrawal of his bail plea before the Supreme Court on February 14, 2024 citing a change in circumstances.

