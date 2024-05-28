Lalu’s doc daughter in contest against ‘chacha’

PATNA: Misa Bharti, opposition INDIA bloc candidate in Patliputra Lok Sabha seat and eldest daughter of RJD chief Lalu Prasad, exuded confidence about her victory after a rally addressed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, at Paliganj on Monday.
“I know her (Misa) personally. She will raise the voice of people of the constituency in the lower House of parliament on behalf of you. So, vote for her and ensure her victory,” Rahul told the gathering.
Misa, 48, who holds an MBBS degree and is currently a Rajya Sabha member, is trying her luck from Patliputra for the third time in a row. She is pitted against former union minister and BJP nominee Ram Kripal Yadav whom she lovingly calls ‘chacha’ (uncle). In 2014 and 2019, she was defeated by Ram Kripal.
In 2009, Lalu was defeated by his friend-turned-foe Ranjan Prasad Yadav from Patliputra. In the changed situation, Lalu sought the cooperation of Ranjan Yadav to woo Yadavs community to strengthen winability of Misa.
Ram Kripal, 66, however, is a seasoned politician and popular. “He is like our family member. He maintains a low profile and is accessible too. Moreover, he belongs to our caste. Why should I neglect him? There is no any valid reason,” said Vinod Yadav, a resident of Maner.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and union home minister Amit Shah campaigned in favour of Ram Kripal. “Misa has not visited the constituency ever since she lost elections. Ram Kripal remains with us. He comes to us whenever we need his help,” said Sanjay Yadav, an electronics goods dealer at Bihta Bazaar.
Lalu and his wife Rabri Devi and two sons—Tej Pratap and Tejashwi --had accompanied Misa at the time of nomination filing. Since then, Lalu and Rabri were not seen in the constituency.
“They remained more focused in Saran from where their second daughter Rohini Acharya is contesting,” said Sanjay Singh, a confidant of Misa.
Surendra Singh of Akauna said, “The voters are not vocal this time. So, it is difficult to feel the pulse of the voters.” Narendra Pandit interrupted and said, “Voters have made up their mind. The result will be the same (what happened in 2014 and 2019).”