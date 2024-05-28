Lalu’s doc daughter in contest against ‘chacha’

PATNA: Misa Bharti, opposition INDIA bloc candidate in Patliputra Lok Sabha seat and eldest daughter of RJD chief Lalu Prasad, exuded confidence about her victory after a rally addressed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, at Paliganj on Monday.

“I know her (Misa) personally. She will raise the voice of people of the constituency in the lower House of parliament on behalf of you. So, vote for her and ensure her victory,” Rahul told the gathering.

Misa, 48, who holds an MBBS degree and is currently a Rajya Sabha member, is trying her luck from Patliputra for the third time in a row. She is pitted against former union minister and BJP nominee Ram Kripal Yadav whom she lovingly calls ‘chacha’ (uncle). In 2014 and 2019, she was defeated by Ram Kripal.

In 2009, Lalu was defeated by his friend-turned-foe Ranjan Prasad Yadav from Patliputra. In the changed situation, Lalu sought the cooperation of Ranjan Yadav to woo Yadavs community to strengthen winability of Misa.

Ram Kripal, 66, however, is a seasoned politician and popular. “He is like our family member. He maintains a low profile and is accessible too. Moreover, he belongs to our caste. Why should I neglect him? There is no any valid reason,” said Vinod Yadav, a resident of Maner.