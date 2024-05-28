Rahul sees a wave in favour of INDIA bloc in Bihar & UP

PATNA: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his “God has sent me” remark, alleging that the PM made the statement to purportedly avoid the Enforcement Directorate (ED)’s questions about industrialists after the Lok Sabha elections.

“When my mother was alive, I used to believe that I was born biologically. After she passed away, upon reflecting on all my experiences, I was convinced that God has sent me for a purpose. Once the purpose is achieved, my work will be done. This is why I have completely dedicated myself to God,” PM Modi told a news channel recently.

Rahul, along with RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and other leaders of INDIA bloc partners, addressed election rallies in Bakhtiyarpur and Paliganj (Patna) and Jagdishpur in Bhojpur district and sought votes for the alliance candidates.

“You know why he (Modi) has brought this story of ‘Parmatma’ (God)? Because after the Lok Sabha elections, when the ED will ask questions to Narendra Modi, he will say, ‘I don’t know, I was asked to do so by ‘Parmatma’,” Rahul said while addressing a rally in Patna Sahib Lok Sabha constituency in Bihar. Congress has pitted Anshul Avijit from Patna Sahib against veteran parliamentarian and BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad, who is seeking his re-election from the seat, a BJP bastion.