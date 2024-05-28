Send proposals for central government colonies: CPWD

NEW DELHI: The Central Public Work Department has sought proposals from the officials concerned for redevelopment of the Central Government colonies in states and union territories.

According to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, the reconstruction buildings and residential units in General Pool Residential Accommodations colonies will be taken up on the lines of redevelopment projects undertaken in the national capital such as Kidwai Nagar and New Moti Bagh.

All special director generals (SDGs) and additional director generals (ADGs) were asked to send the proposals earlier this month, said officials.

With the demand of government accommodations rising, the ministry started mulling redevelopment of GPRA colonies at least at 50 locations last year. A meeting was held in February to discuss framing of proposals for redevelopment such as number of existing dwelling units.