Audi hit-and-run: Two arrested as Noida Police says loud music, speeding led to crash

NOIDA: The Noida Police on Wednesday said it has arrested two men, including the key accused, in connection with Sunday's hit-and-run case involving an Audi car in which a former Akashvani employee was killed on the spot.

Accused Luv Kumar alias Mamu (24) and his friend Prince Kumar (28), both currently living in Delhi, have been arrested.

The Haryana-registered car belongs to Luv's distant brother-in-law Pramod Kumar Singh, who lives in Gurugram, the police said.

"Luv Kumar was on the wheels of the speeding Audi and Prince accompanied him in the car which hit Janak Dev Sah, while he was on a city road on his way to buy milk and was killed on the spot near Kanchenjunga Market, under Sector 24 police station area," a police spokesperson said.

"Luv told police during interrogation that they had come for a drive from Delhi to Noida and he was driving the car while Prince was sitting next to him. Songs were playing out loudly in the car and Prince was instigating him to drive the car at high speed," the official said.

Citing confession of the accused, the official further said that as soon they reached Kanchenjunga Market, suddenly an old man appeared in front of the car.

"The accused said he could not control the car, and the person was hit at such a high speed that he was flung and fell on the windshield of the car before falling down. He said they immediately left Noida and went back to Delhi to escape from the police," the official added.