Chronic pains go untreated for millions of women globally, finds Lancet study

NEW DELHI: Women have a greater burden of painful conditions, including low back pain, headache disorders and other musculoskeletal disorders compared with men. Despite this, millions of women globally find that their chronic pain remains untreated, says an article published in The Lancet.

The article highlights the long history of medical gaslighting of women’s pain.

Medical gaslighting occurs when a patient feels that their symptoms are inappropriately dismissed as minor or primarily psychological by a healthcare professional. This can have detrimental effects, including increased morbidity and mortality, symptom distress, and worsening mental health.