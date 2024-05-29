Cyclone Remal wreaks havoc, kills 31 in N-E

GUWAHATI: Cyclone Remal wreaked havoc in parts of the Northeast on Tuesday, killing at least 31 people in Mizoram, Meghalaya and Assam. The rains, which were accompanied by gusty winds, uprooted trees, electric poles, triggered landslides and disrupted power and internet services.

There is no power in parts Assam and Mizoram since Monday midnight. With 27 confirmed deaths in four landslides, Mizoram was the worst affected. Locals said there had been a series of incidents of landslides and the toll could go up further.

Fourteen people were killed when a stone quarry collapsed at a place between Melthum and Hlimen on the outskirts of the state capital Aizawl. Five locals and 2-3 non-locals were reported missing after the collaspse. Landslides elsewhere killed 13 people — Hlimen (4), Salem (3), Falkawn (2), Lungsei (1), Kelsih (1) and Aibawk (2).

The state government said it would be difficult to say how many people were missing after the incidents. Aizawl and its surrounding areas are vulnerable to landslides, primarily because of “loose” soil, the locals said. Chief Minister Lalduhoma announced ex-gratia of `4 lakh each for the next of kin of those who died.

The state government had ordered the closure of all government offices on Tuesday except those rendering essential services. Three persons were killed in Assam and one in Meghalaya. A wall collapsed in East Jaintia Hills district of Meghalaya, killing one person. Four others were injured in a landslide in the district. In Assam, the deaths occurred in Kamrup, Kamrup (Metro) and Morigaon districts.