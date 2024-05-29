INTERVIEW | ‘Warring an outsider, Ludhiana & Punjab development is key’

Three-time MP and BJP candidate from Ludhiana Ravneet Singh Bittu said the Congress lacks vision and it is a “family party” of the Gandhis. The former Congress leader tells Harpreet Bajwa that he has switched sides because he wants development for Ludhiana and Punjab. Excerpts:

You have been a Congress MP for three terms, once from Anandpur Sahib and twice from Ludhiana. Your family has been Congress supporters. Why did you join the BJP?

I joined the BJP solely for the development of Punjab. The Congress is totally finished, it has no agenda. Now it is the party of Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi. It is a family party with a lot of power centres and groups. They will never come to power, so how will they serve the people? The party is completely directionless, has no vision or discipline. The height of Congress hypocrisy is that it has tied up with the AAP for Delhi elections and contesting against Arvind Kejriwal’s party in Punjab. When my grandfather Beant Singh was in the Congress, the party had a vision. Those were different times.