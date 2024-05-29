Maharashtra woman dies during illegal abortion, family caught carrying body to conceal crime

BELAGAVI: In a shocking incident of female foeticide, a pregnant woman died while undergoing an abortion in Bagalkot district on Tuesday.
As her family were carrying her body by car to their native town Sangli, Maharashtra, in a bid to conceal the incident, Maharashtra police intercepted the vehicle at the border. They discovered that the woman's body was being transported by her family to Sangli to conceal the fact that she had died during the female foeticide procedure.
The woman, Sonali (33) had two daughters and her family was allegedly against having another female child.
Sonali underwent a prenatal diagnostic test to determine the sex of the unborn in Sangli and later decided to abort the female foetus with the help of a quack at Mahalingpur, Bagalkot district.
Owing to excessive bleeding during abortion, Sonali who was in her fourth month of pregnancy, died in the clinic, which was run in a house in Mahalingpur, according to the police.
When her family was taking her body in a car to Sangli via Miraj, a team of Maharashtra police checked the car inside and found the woman's dead body.
During questioning, the family admitted that the woman died during the process of female foeticide.
According to the police, three persons arrested in connection with the case-- Kavita Badanavar, Vijay Gouli and Maruti Babaso Kharat.
A case has been registered against five persons including the three arrested.
A senior police officer of Sangli, Annasaheb Jadhav has said a doctor from Sangli also has been arrested in connection with the same case and a team of Sangli police was in Mahalingpur as part of the investigation into the case.