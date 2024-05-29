Maharashtra woman dies during illegal abortion, family caught carrying body to conceal crime

BELAGAVI: In a shocking incident of female foeticide, a pregnant woman died while undergoing an abortion in Bagalkot district on Tuesday.

As her family were carrying her body by car to their native town Sangli, Maharashtra, in a bid to conceal the incident, Maharashtra police intercepted the vehicle at the border. They discovered that the woman's body was being transported by her family to Sangli to conceal the fact that she had died during the female foeticide procedure.

The woman, Sonali (33) had two daughters and her family was allegedly against having another female child.

Sonali underwent a prenatal diagnostic test to determine the sex of the unborn in Sangli and later decided to abort the female foetus with the help of a quack at Mahalingpur, Bagalkot district.

Owing to excessive bleeding during abortion, Sonali who was in her fourth month of pregnancy, died in the clinic, which was run in a house in Mahalingpur, according to the police.