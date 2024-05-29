No need for a written national security policy: CDS Chauhan

NEW DELHI: The country’s top military officer, General (Gen) Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), has said that the absence of a written National Strategic Policy (NSP) does not imply that the country lacks such a policy.

The CDS highlighted that constituents of the NSP continue to exist and contested the insistence on having an NSP in a written format. He was speaking on Monday at the book release of ‘Crafting a New Indian Art of War’.

“When we talk about the national security strategy, I believe it consists of policy, processes, and practices to succeed. In our country, probably all three are addressed. The only thing missing is a written policy. I don’t know why people insist on that,” said Gen Chauhan.