Rahul, Akhilesh see rich and poor divide in Varanasi fight

VARANASI: Three days after Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav held a joint roadshow of the INDIA bloc in Varanasi, the two poster-boys of the Opposition’s alliance – Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav – held a joint rally in PM Narendra Modi’s parliamentary constituency on Tuesday.

Seeking support for Ajay Rai (Varanasi) and Virendra Singh (Chandauli), the former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said June 1 Varanasi battle was being hyped to be a contest to elect the country’s PM.

“Let me tell you that the election in Varanasi isn’t a battle to elect the country’s PM, as PM Narendra Modi isn’t going to become the PM again on June 4. I guarantee you, he (Narendra Modi) isn’t going to become PM again, so it’s not a battle between a PM candidate and our candidate Ajay Rai. It’s not a battle between a PM candidate and our candidate. It’s a battle between the poor and the billionaires. It’s a contest between Modi and Rai only, which is going to be fierce and Rai may win it by a big margin,” Gandhi said at the rally in Sewapuri assembly segment of Varanasi LS constituency.