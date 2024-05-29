SC rejects woman's plea seeking direction to terminate over 25-week pregnancy

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court has recently in its order dismissed a plea filed by a woman seeking a direction to terminate her over 25-week pregnancy, but it refrained from making public the reasons for its decision to protect her privacy.

A two-judge vacation bench of the top court, led by Justice Abhay S Oka and Justice Satish Chandra Sharma, perused the report submitted by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on May 24, in the case, and refused to allow the plea of the woman to terminate her 25-week pregnancy.

"We are not quoting what is mentioned in the report (of the AIIMS) for protecting the privacy of the petitioner," the apex court said in its order.

Taking into record the medical report of AIIMS, the court said, we couldn't permit termination of pregnancy in the facts of the case.